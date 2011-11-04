Voller extends tenure as Leverkusen director

Voller, who won the World Cup as a player in 1990 and coached Germany to a second-place finish at the 2002 tournament, has been in his current position since 2005 and his original contract was set to expire next year.

Leverkusen were runners-up last season.

"We work extremely well together and want to develop the club to a top level," Leverkusen CEO Wolfgang Holzhaeuser said in a statement.

"We want to finally bring another title to Leverkusen."

Leverkusen, nicknamed Neverkusen for narrowly missing out on several major titles in the past 15 years, last won silverware in 1993 with the German Cup.