How to watch Manchester City vs Bayer Leverkusen: Live streams, TV details, preview for Champions League clash

Watch Manchester City vs Bayer Leverkusen today as City look to stay unbeaten in the league phase of the Champions League, with all the details on live streaming and TV coverage right here in this guide.

2022-23 Champions League winners Manchester City welcome Bayer Leverkusen to the Etihad Stadium on the back of a chastening Premier League loss at the hands of Newcastle United.

Leverkusen are in touch at the top of the Bundesliga thanks to a run of six wins in their last seven matches but their Champions League fortunes haven't been nearly as positive.

FourFourTwo has all the information you need to watch Manchester City vs Bayer Leverkusen online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Can I watch Manchester City vs Bayer Leverkusen for free?

You can watch Man City vs Bayer Leverkusen for free in Ireland, where Virgin Media has the rights to select games each week.

TV viewers: Head to Virgin Media Two Live stream: Head to Virgin Media Play

Coverage is geo-restricted. Away from home at the moment? A VPN will ensure your usual coverage wherever you are in the world – more on that below.

Watch Manchester City vs Bayer Leverkusen from anywhere

Away from home for the game? That doesn't mean you have to miss out on watching Manchester City vs Bayer Leverkusen. All you need is a VPN, a handy a piece of software that makes your devices appear to be in a different location.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to bypass geo-restrictions and unblock your usual streaming services when abroad. It's also brilliant for your general internet security.

FourFourTwo's colleagues TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPNs, and they say NordVPN is the best VPN you can get.

Black Friday Deal

🥇 World's best VPN service

✅ Fast, secure, huge location list

➕ 3 months extra FREE

How to watch Manchester City vs Bayer Leverkusen in the UK

Man City's home fixture against Bayer Leverkusen will be broadcast live on TNT Sports 1 in the UK and can be streamed live by subscribers on the Discovery+ platform.

Watch the Champions League on TNT Sports and Discovery+ TNT Sports is the home of European football in the UK, with almost every Champions League and Europa League live stream. You can add TNT Sports to your TV package for around £25-£30 per month on a long-term contract, but the easiest way to watch is through the Discovery+streaming platform for £30.99 a month.

Watch Manchester City vs Bayer Leverkusen in the US

Manchester City vs Bayer Leverkusen will be available for streaming in the United States on Paramount+ courtesy of the official Champions League broadcaster, CBS.

Watch the Champions League on Paramount+ CBS is the exclusive Champions League rights-holder in the US, and every single game is live streamed on their online platform Paramount+. You only need the Essential package, which costs $7.99 per month.

How to watch Manchester City vs Bayer Leverkusen in Australia

Football fans in Australia can watch Manchester City vs Bayer Leverkusen live through Stan Sport.

Watch the Champions League on Stan Sport Stan Sport is your one-stop shop for football, with every single Premier League game and Champions League game live on the streaming platform, for AU$32 per month.

Manchester City vs Bayer Leverkusen: Champions League preview

Now managed by former Denmark boss Kasper Hjulmand after Manchester United exile Erik ten Hag was given his marching orders, Leverkusen won a league phase fixture at the fourth attempt.

They beat Benfica and another ex-United boss, Jose Mourinho, to help ease the pain of a 7-2 home defeat by European champions Paris Saint-Germain.

Leverkusen's preceding draws against Copenhagen and PSV set them up poorly for the increased degree of theoretical difficulty heading their way but three points in Lisbon dragged them into the top 24 to enhance their hope of progressing.

They'll need results against both City and Newcastle if they're to stay in touch with anything better than that going into the last two match weeks but City away represents a mighty challenge.

Pep Guardiola's team are unbeaten in the Champions League. Their only dropped points were away at Monaco in their second game; Napoli, Villarreal and Borussia Dortmund were all dispatched with ease.

City face a trip to the Bernabeu to take on Real Madrid next, before an away tie against Bodo/Glimt and a home game against Galatasaray.

Victory at home today would put them in a very strong position with nine points left to play for and some formidable opponents out of the way.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Manchester City 4-0 Bayer Leverkusen

Guardiola's men aren't having it all their own way in the league but Erling Haaland doesn't play consecutive games without scoring at the moment. They might be over-reliant on him, but if you're going to rely on anyone Haaland's a good choice.

