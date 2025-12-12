Ranked! The 20 best central midfielders in the world

Football revolves around the best central midfielders in the world, with the engine room still what decides games at the highest level.

In 2025, many of the best players in the world right now are all-action centre-mids, with nine-figure fees splashed out in recent years on box-to-box ballers and controllers in the middle of the park.

And in an era of increased physicality and supreme technical level, you have to be a well-rounded no.8 to survive at the top…

How FourFourTwo's expert panel decided the best central midfielders in the world

FourFourTwo assembled an expert panel to award between one and 10 points to the best no.8s on the planet – rather than more attacking or defensive players, with no.6s and no.10s fitting into our lists of the best defensive midfielders in the world and the best attacking midfielders in the world, respectively.

Our esteemed team were asked to consider current ability and current form, but also form over the past 12-18 months and historic pedigree – while minimal points were assigned for players who rank highest for statistical metrics across Europe, such as progressive passing and duel-winning.

35 players were left overall, with the top 20 getting into our final list, while judgment calls were made over a few players as to whether they played more as an attacking or defensive midfielder.

The full list

20. Valentin Barco

Yes, that Valentin Barco.

The Argentine never really did make it as a left-back at Brighton & Hove Albion, but rather like Viktor Gyokeres, he’s proving that a difficult spell at the Amex hasn’t defined him with phenomenal form at Strasbourg that has seen him competing for the title and flying high in Europe.

His recent display against Crystal Palace was an absolute masterclass in the middle and proof that perhaps several spoke too soon about this young talent: Barco has registered more through balls than any other player in Europe this season, too, proving that perhaps he was misprofiled all along.

19. Manuel Locatelli

Despite their difficulties in qualifying for the World Cup over the past decade, Italy have produced several sumptuous midfielders over that time, imbued with the calmness of a Pirlo and the energy of a De Rossi.

Manuel Locatelli may well be one of the most cultured stars in Serie A, having impressed from a young age at Sassuolo and gotten his Milan move too soon. Now at Juventus, he still ranks incredibly high for passes into the final third, highlighting his importance to the Bianconeri even now.

18. Assan Ouedraogo

Assan Ouedraogo (C) celebrates scoring for Germany against Slovakia (Image credit: Boris Streubel - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

Europe’s elite were queueing up to sign Assan Ouedrago, but the German remained in the Bundesliga to continue his education at RB Leipzig: it’s turned out to be a masterstroke, with his development coming along nicely as a central midfielder, despite talk of him potentially playing further forward.

Ouedrago cut from the cloth of Kai Havertz, in a way – a rangy presence with a deft touch – with comparisons to Paul Pogba and Ryan Gravenberch. He’s already scored on his Germany debut and looks to be the future of Die Mannschaft’s engine room with his box-to-box energy.

17. Youri Tielemans

How Aston Villa had a free run at signing Youri Tielemans following the expiration of his Leicester contract is still beyond us.

While Unai Emery has plenty of enforcers and engines to choose from in the centre of the park, the Belgian is something altogether subtler: he’s the brain of this side, able to carve open opponents from deep and he’s masterminded heists on the biggest teams since making the move across the Midlands.

Tipped as a wonderkid from a young age, he’s making good on the hype.

16. Aleix Garcia

Aleix Garcia looks on during Bayer Leverkusen's draw with Newcastle United (Image credit: Jörg Schüler/Bayer 04 Leverkusen via Getty Images)

Statistically one of the best progressors of the ball in Europe’s top five leagues, Aleix Garcia was signed to evolve Xabi Alonso’s unbeaten Bayer Leverkusen.

It’s not worked out that way but through not fault of Garcia, who has been a calm figure amid the chaos around him: at 28, he’s coming into his prime years and it will be fascinating to see how he develops as a metronome for club and country.

15. Granit Xhaka

Sunderland having Granit Xhaka is a cheat code: it’s simply ridiculous how influential he’s been since arriving in the north east.

The impact has been similar to Leicester City landing their own world-class midfielder in N’Golo Kante – but while the Frenchman similarly transformed underdogs into table climbers, Xhaka is a decade more developed in terms of his all-round game.

He dictates, he creates and he drives the Black Cats forward: they’re far from a one-man team, but sometimes, he gives the impression that he loves carrying team-mates on his back with his brilliance.

14. Elliot Anderson

Perhaps even Elliot Anderson couldn’t have predicted the last 12 months.

Getting into Europe was Nottingham Forest was spectacular, but establishing himself as one of the very first names on the plane for Thomas Tuchel has been something else: it’s richly deserved for a complete midfielder who is relentless in winning the ball and always hungry to receive and use it positively.

A bigger move may well beckon with such form, too. There's a reason that Eddie Howe regrets having to let him go: he's arguably the perfect foil to Declan Rice in the England midfield and he's now linked with some of the biggest clubs on the planet.

13. Luka Modric

Luka Modric’s game was never based on physical traits. He was a superb dribbler at his peak but it was the Croatian’s innate ability to grab a game by the scruff of the neck that saw him win six Champions League titles with Real Madrid

. So maybe we should have all expected him to still be at the top level at the age of 40, using all of his experience to put up a title challenge with Milan. We wouldn’t be surprised if he was still doing this at 50.

12. Gavi

If you were to distill La Masia into one footballer, you’d end up with Gavi: comfortable either as a no.8 or on the left-wing, with the possibility that he could indeed move deeper with age.

The Spaniard has suffered plenty of injuries over the last couple of years and they’ve been significant for a Barcelona side who have missed his natural rhythm for the game, his movement and his ability to knit the attack together. Time is still is still on the side of a player who could well become a fixture for another decade or so in this team.

11. Enzo Fernandez

Enzo Fernandez has come into his own in English football (Image credit: Getty Images)

Things haven’t always gone Enzo Fernandez’ way following his £100m+ move from Benfica to Chelsea following a breakout World Cup with Argentina, but over time, the playmaker has established himself as one of the most natural tempo-setters in the Premier League, able to dictate play for the Blues whether playing deeper or further forward. I

t’s easy to forget how young Fernandez was when he moved to England: he’s developed into a steady presence for Enzo Maresca, however, helping to bring the best out of the likes of Cole Palmer and Moises Caicedo.

10. Eduardo Camavinga

A world-class product of the youth system at Rennes, Eduardo Camavinga has quickly become an international star. The midfielder joined Real Madrid from Les Rennais in 2021 and played 94 times in La Liga in his first three seasons at the Bernabeu.

Camavinga, now 23, already has the Champions League and La Liga double to his name twice, and came off the bench for France in the World Cup final in 2022.

Highly regarded for his strength and technical qualities as both a passer and as a defensive player. Having already become familiar with the challenges of regular injury issues, Camavinga will be desperate to stay fit in a World Cup year.

9. Tijjani Reijnders

Tijjani Reijnders celebrates netting against Wolves (Image credit: Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Adapting to Pep Guardiola’s football is a famously slow process, with even his greatest signings needing a year of development before hitting their best form. Tijjani Reijnders has showed glimpses already – and yes, more will be expected of him after a few months.

But it’s important to recognise why Manchester City were so convinced that this guy was the one to build the midfield around. Reijnders is an all-action dynamo in the centre of the park, able to contribute with late bursts into the box and combine with team-mates around the box. He’s firmly in the Gundogan mould and at 27, he might just be about to hit his peak in English football.

8. Nicolo Barella

For both Inter Milan and Italy, Barella is a central figure who epitomises everything that’s great about the Italian game.

Willing to do the hard yards and get stuck into a tackle when needed, in the blink of an eye, the 28-year-old can flick from a feisty midfield marshal to an eloquent central provider, painting pictures with his passes like the Italian artists who have gone before him in that role.

With two Scudetti for club and a Euros for country to his name, the one clear omission from Barella’s trophy cabinet is a Champions League: reaching the final in two of the past three seasons, it’s a feat tantalisingly close to his grasp.

7. Alexis Mac Allister

With his hybrid name, a mix of Scotland and Argentina, Alexis Mac Allister is suitably hard-working and creative, a mix of industry and guile. The Liverpool midfielder has established himself as a key player at Anfield, first under Jurgen Klopp and now Arne Slot.

Mac Allister has also shone internationally, winning the 2022 World Cup with Argentina. An excellent passer with an impressive ability to read the game and an eye for goal, it’s no surprise that he has become a world-class midfielder over the last few years.

6. Fabian Ruiz

Not many midfielders are as silky as Fabian Ruiz is, especially when it comes to understanding your way around the football pitch.

The PSG man seemingly has a sixth sense when knowing exactly what to do at any given moment: Ruiz has immaculate ball control, and is idolised by fellow countryman and current boss Luis Enrique at PSG. A fantastic passer of the ball, Ruiz can dictate and spring attacks in just seconds, with his long passing something to be admired.

“He is one of the best players I have in midfield, for the way he plays with his teammates, between the lines, and off the ball,” Luis Enrique said. Praise does not come much higher.

5. Bruno Guimaraes

Bruno Guimaraes is key to the Toon (Image credit: Getty Images)

Bruno Guimaraes’ performance against Liverpool this season might well be one of the greatest-ever by a Premier League player on the losing side. The Brazilian was absolutely everywhere, dragging 10 Magpies within seconds of a result against the champions.

It typified his game – and it’s what we’ve come to expect since Bruno moved to the Premier League. He was a game-changer in the vein of Virgil van Dijk or Declan Rice: he added steel and leadership to Newcastle United when they desperately needed it, raising the standards overnight, and over time, we’ve come to accept an otherworldly level as his normal.

Well, it’s time we gave him his flowers: Bruno is one of the best midfielders on the planet and it deserves to be screamed from the rooftops. He may not be in a title race and he may not be as lauded as others – but he’s every bit as vital to his side as any other player in the league.

4. Federico Valverde

Federico Valverde in action against Rayo Vallecano (Image credit: Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

Uruguayan midfielder Federico Valverde has become a stalwart for club and country in the past eight years. The former Penarol junior was promoted to the first team squad at Real Madrid in his late teens and quickly bolted down a starting spot as his reputation blossomed.

Valverde has emerged in that time as one of football’s foremost midfield practitioners, the archetypal team player offering graft and unassuming effectiveness over flashiness in the middle of the pitch.

Those abilities have been richly rewarded with three La Liga titles and two Champions League winners’ medals. At 27, there’s plenty more to come.

3. Frenkie De Jong

Plenty was expected of Frenkie De Jong upon his move to Barcelona from Ajax – it's fair to say that he's not reached the lofty heights expected of him, though.

But the arrival of Hansi Flick, and seemingly finding consistent fitness, has seen him show the world why Barça paid €75 million for him in 2019. His first touch is immaculate, it sticks to him like velcro and he can find a pass at any stage of the game.

He has quite a slight figure, but he holds his own in duels and runs the show as a lone defensive midfielder. He’s quite simply a phenomenal midfielder.

2. Declan Rice

If Arsenal do go on to win the league, historians will look back on the moments that the club went from simply content to sit on the sidelines to actually competing for major honours: and while it would be easy to chalk up any one of Mikel Arteta’s eight summer signings of 2025 as having made a profound difference, none of them have been as huge as Declan Rice in contribution.

The Englishman has simply become a complete footballer, going from a solid defensive midfielder to an unstoppable force who comes away with the ball at every opportunity. And that’s just half of his game, as his stallion-like ball-carrying has developed and his ability in possession has become integral to the Gunners, whether carving open deep blocks or looking to gain margins via set-pieces.

But perhaps more than anything, Rice has the mentality that this Arsenal side have come to be known for. They never know when they’re beaten: there’s a reason that they’ve lost just one top-six clash since the midfielder joined in 2023.

1. Pedri

Pedri (R) in action against Newcastle United (Image credit: Dennis Agyeman / Europa Press via Getty Images)

By the time he turned 23, midfielder Pedri had played more than 200 times for one of the biggest football clubs in the world, won the European Championship with Spain, become a two-time La Liga champion and been named in the division’s Team of the Season three times.

That’s all par for the course for Barcelona’s top young players, and Pedri, who made his senior international debut at the age of 18 and already has 38 caps, is right up there with La Masia’s best. Pedri is a manipulator of the game, spatially fluid and creatively capable directly inflicting damage on the opposition.

He’s underrated as an athlete, too, and that bodes well for the long career ahead.