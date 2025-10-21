Bayer Leverkusen vs PSG live streams: How to watch Champions League clash online and on TV

Watch Bayer Leverkusen vs PSG today as the UEFA Champions League holders travel to Germany in matchweek three, with all the details here on TV coverage and live streaming.

Bayer Leverkusen vs PSG: Key information • Date: Tuesday 21 October 2025 • Kick-off time: 8:00pm BST / 15:00pm ET • Venue: BayArena, Leverkusen • TV& Streaming: TNT Sports 5, Discovery+ (UK) | Paramount+ (US) | Stan Sport (Australia) • Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

It's a first UEFA Champions League meeting in over a decade for Bayer Leverkusen and PSG on Tuesday.

The last time the two sides faced off was in the Round of 16 back in the 2013/14 edition of the competition, with the Parisians winning both at home and away.

Leverkusen also had a man sent off in both games, losing 2-1 and then 4-0 to crash out of the competition via a 6-1 aggregate scoreline.

It's set to be an equally tough test for the Bundesliga side this time around, too, with Luis Enrique's side looking solid so far, as they bid to retain their European crown.

Read on for all the information on how to watch PSG play Leverkusen online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Where to watch Bayer Leverkusen vs PSG in the UK

Fans in the UK can watch Bayer Leverkusen vs PSG on TNT Sports.

For television viewers, the game is on TNT Sports 5, with coverage beginning at 19:55 BST on Tuesday evening.

To watch Bayer Leverkusen vs PSG online, the TNT Sports coverage will be simulcast on the Discovery+ streaming platform.

Watch Bayer Leverkusen vs PSG in the US

Fans in the US can watch a Bayer Leverkusen vs PSG live stream on Paramount+, which is the home of the Champions League in the US.

Can I watch Bayer Leverkusen vs PSG in Australia?

Fans in Australia can watch Bayer Leverkusen vs PSG on Stan Sport, which is the exclusive Champions League broadcaster down under.

Watch Bayer Leverkusen vs PSG from anywhere

What if you're away from home for Bayer Leverkusen vs PSG and your usual streaming service is geo-restricted? Well, there is a neat solution. A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - is a piece of software that sets your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world.

You can use a VPN to unblock your usual streams from anywhere, and it's also great for your internet security, so it's a win-win.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market. Grab yourself a bargain...

Bayer Leverkusen vs PSG: Champions League preview

A weird summer for Leverkusen means they are still feeling the after-effects of two managerial departures, with Xabi Alonso and Erik ten Hag both leaving.

Alonso, of course, left for Real Madrid, but Ten Hag's doomed short stay in Germany means new manager Hjulmand is trying to bring some level of stability to the side.

A 2-2 draw with FC Copenhagen on Matchday One was followed by a 1-1 draw with PSV on Matchday Two.

Maintaining their unbeaten run may prove tricky on Tuesday evening, given Exequiel Palacios, Nathan Tella, Jarell Quansah, Axel Tape-Kobrissa, Patrik Schick and Martin Terrier are all currently out injured.

PSG look good value so far for another healthy run in the competition, with Enrique retaining more or less the same squad from their 2024/25 success.

What will have pleased him the most was their will to win late on against Barcelona, last time out, as Goncalo Ramos' at-the-death winner sparked pandemonium on the bench and with the travelling supporters in Spain on Matchday Two.

The current holders are unbeaten in their last 14 matches played in this tournament, winning 12 of those games, including five in a row heading into Matchday Three.

Ousmane Dembele is nearing a return from a hamstring strain, though his expected return is this upcoming weekend, while Joao Neves is more than likely to miss out due to the same problem.

Marquinhos and Fabian Ruiz are also doubts, but will be assessed prior to Tuesday's clash at the BayArena.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Leverkusen 1-3 PSG

Leverkusen are still in the midst of a transitional period, and whilst the German side does boast an unbeaten run so far in the Champions League, FourFourTwo can't look past the reigning champions to pick up yet another victory.