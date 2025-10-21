Bayer Leverkusen vs PSG live streams: How to watch Champions League clash online and on TV
Kasper Hjulmand's side hosts the reigning UEFA Champions League holders PSG at the BayArena on Tuesday evening
Watch Bayer Leverkusen vs PSG today as the UEFA Champions League holders travel to Germany in matchweek three, with all the details here on TV coverage and live streaming.
• Date: Tuesday 21 October 2025
• Kick-off time: 8:00pm BST / 15:00pm ET
• Venue: BayArena, Leverkusen
• TV& Streaming: TNT Sports 5, Discovery+ (UK) | Paramount+ (US) | Stan Sport (Australia)
It's a first UEFA Champions League meeting in over a decade for Bayer Leverkusen and PSG on Tuesday.
The last time the two sides faced off was in the Round of 16 back in the 2013/14 edition of the competition, with the Parisians winning both at home and away.
Leverkusen also had a man sent off in both games, losing 2-1 and then 4-0 to crash out of the competition via a 6-1 aggregate scoreline.
It's set to be an equally tough test for the Bundesliga side this time around, too, with Luis Enrique's side looking solid so far, as they bid to retain their European crown.
Read on for all the information on how to watch PSG play Leverkusen online, on TV, and from anywhere.
Where to watch Bayer Leverkusen vs PSG in the UK
Fans in the UK can watch Bayer Leverkusen vs PSG on TNT Sports.
For television viewers, the game is on TNT Sports 5, with coverage beginning at 19:55 BST on Tuesday evening.
To watch Bayer Leverkusen vs PSG online, the TNT Sports coverage will be simulcast on the Discovery+ streaming platform.
The simplest way to watch football on TNT Sports is through the Discovery+ streaming platform, which costs £30.99 a month. You can get that on your smart TV, but those wishing to watch through linear can also add TNT Sports channels to their existing pay-TV package with EE, Sky, or Virgin Media.
Watch Bayer Leverkusen vs PSG in the US
Fans in the US can watch a Bayer Leverkusen vs PSG live stream on Paramount+, which is the home of the Champions League in the US.
Watch the Champions League on Paramount+
CBS is the exclusive Champions League rights-holder in the US, and every single game is live streamed on their online platform Paramount+. You only need the Essential package, which costs $7.99 per month.
Can I watch Bayer Leverkusen vs PSG in Australia?
Fans in Australia can watch Bayer Leverkusen vs PSG on Stan Sport, which is the exclusive Champions League broadcaster down under.
Watch the Premier League on Stan Sport
New name, same old mega-deal you got with Optus Sport, including every single Premier League and Champions League game. It's a slight price increase but at AU$32 (Stan Sport package on top of base Stan plan), fans in Oz still have it very good indeed!
Watch Bayer Leverkusen vs PSG from anywhere
What if you're away from home for Bayer Leverkusen vs PSG and your usual streaming service is geo-restricted? Well, there is a neat solution. A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - is a piece of software that sets your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world.
You can use a VPN to unblock your usual streams from anywhere, and it's also great for your internet security, so it's a win-win.
FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market. Grab yourself a bargain...
DEAL: Up to 77% off NordVPN + 3 months FREE
TechRadar love NordVPN’s super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Back of the net!
Bayer Leverkusen vs PSG: Champions League preview
A weird summer for Leverkusen means they are still feeling the after-effects of two managerial departures, with Xabi Alonso and Erik ten Hag both leaving.
Alonso, of course, left for Real Madrid, but Ten Hag's doomed short stay in Germany means new manager Hjulmand is trying to bring some level of stability to the side.
A 2-2 draw with FC Copenhagen on Matchday One was followed by a 1-1 draw with PSV on Matchday Two.
Maintaining their unbeaten run may prove tricky on Tuesday evening, given Exequiel Palacios, Nathan Tella, Jarell Quansah, Axel Tape-Kobrissa, Patrik Schick and Martin Terrier are all currently out injured.
PSG look good value so far for another healthy run in the competition, with Enrique retaining more or less the same squad from their 2024/25 success.
What will have pleased him the most was their will to win late on against Barcelona, last time out, as Goncalo Ramos' at-the-death winner sparked pandemonium on the bench and with the travelling supporters in Spain on Matchday Two.
The current holders are unbeaten in their last 14 matches played in this tournament, winning 12 of those games, including five in a row heading into Matchday Three.
Ousmane Dembele is nearing a return from a hamstring strain, though his expected return is this upcoming weekend, while Joao Neves is more than likely to miss out due to the same problem.
Marquinhos and Fabian Ruiz are also doubts, but will be assessed prior to Tuesday's clash at the BayArena.
FourFourTwo's prediction
Leverkusen 1-3 PSG
Leverkusen are still in the midst of a transitional period, and whilst the German side does boast an unbeaten run so far in the Champions League, FourFourTwo can't look past the reigning champions to pick up yet another victory.
