Walcott: Gervinho looks a great talent

The 24-year-old finally completed his £10 million to Emirates Stadium last week having long been linked with the Gunners.

And he was quick to get off the mark for his new employers, with the former Lille forward - who netted 28 times in 67 league games for last season's Ligue 1 champions - scoring both goals in Arsenal's 2-1 pre-season victory against Cologne at the weekend.

Gervinho's second of the contest came via a cross from Walcott, and the England international believes his new team-mate is destined for greatness in North London.

“[Gervinho] will be a breath of fresh air I think. He looks a great talent," he told the club's official website.

“You can tell he can bring goals, he has got plenty of pace about him and he is very comfortable on the ball. I am looking forward to playing with him.

“You don’t want to put too much pressure on him but I am sure he can deal with that.”