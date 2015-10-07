Walcott vows to deliver Arsenal form for England

Theo Walcott is eager to carry his Arsenal form into England's final two Euro 2016 qualifying matches - especially with Wayne Rooney a doubt due to injury.

England captain Rooney was forced to sit out training on Wednesday after picking up a knock in Manchester United's 3-0 defeat to Arsenal last weekend.

Walcott, who starred in the Gunners' dominant victory over Louis van Gaal's side, is determined to produce the goods for his country as England look to finish their qualifying campaign with a 100 per cent record against Estonia and Lithuania.

"I’d love to maintain my Arsenal form for England," he said. "Things are going great, I’m looking after myself and looking forward to the next two games.

"I feel good and when players feel good it's a great opportunity to give them a chance. Everyone knows I want to play up front.

"Wayne is the only person who can tell you whether he'd play. We'll know tomorrow if he can train but if he is not 100 per cent the manager will make a decision. It's always great to see him. He is the England captain and he will want to play."

Walcott also praised the younger players in Roy Hodgson's squad, including Tottenham's Dele Alli, who has earned his first senior call-up.

"It's a young squad. I am only 26 but I feel like one of the old boys," he said.

"He [Alli] is very strong and good on the ball and I feel he has a big future for England and Tottenham. I am there for him if he needs any advice. I came into the spotlight at a young age.

"It's nice to have some faces he knows because a few have come through now from the Under-21s.

"This feels like a special group and that shows with eight wins from eight. Hopefully we can get 10 from 10, which no other European country has done. All eyes were on us after the World Cup but we have reacted well and managed to turn things around in a short time as well."