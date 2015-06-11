Wanchope calls for Costa Rica focus

Costa Rica coach Paulo Wanchope is confident his team can put the FIFA corruption investigation aside and focus on the CONCACAF Gold Cup.

The president of the country's football federation, Eduardo Li, was arrested as part of a US Department of Justice investigation into FIFA.

Wanchope, whose team face Spain in an international friendly on Thursday before a clash with Mexico on June 27, said the scrutiny on his side had intensified.

"It's a complicated situation for everyone, for us as coaching staff, as players, all of us who have anything to do with the Costa Rican Football Federation," he said.

"I hope this ends well, that it gets sorted, but we have to keep ourselves separate and focus on what we know how to do.

"We have to prepare the national team and its players well, and to prepare for this CONCACAF Gold Cup, which we haven't won in some time.

"It's a good opportunity to achieve the top spot in the CONCACAF Gold Cup."