Wanyama refreshed after international break

The midfielder, who played in Kenya's 1-0 FIFA World Cup qualifying win over Namibia last week, believes that the trip has given him a renewed focus ahead of the visit of West Ham on Sunday.

Former Celtic star Wanyama, 22, also praised his team-mates for helping him adjust to the fast-pace of the English top flight, having made the switch from the Scottish Premiership champions in July.

"I think it’s always important to have a break from games, but also to come back and work really hard because I’m ready to go again and have more energy, so I look forward to the next game," he told the club website.

"My team-mates have really helped me and I think I’m settling in now, so I’m happy.

"When I play on the pitch I just want to get three points and to help my team-mates, which is the most important thing for me.

"It has not been easy. It has been a tough start for me, but I’ve enjoyed the atmosphere and the intensity of the game too."

Wanyama is a hero in his native Kenya due to his Premier League exploits, and says fans always quiz him about his progress when he is back home.

"They do ask about it because they’ve all wanted to play in the Premier League, so there are always many questions when I go back," he added.

"The people back home are really supportive of me. They’re also happy for me, so I just want to work hard and make them proud."







