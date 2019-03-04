Warnock demands courage from Cardiff as ‘glass is half empty’

Neil Warnock admits Cardiff’s Premier League future looks gloomy after a demoralising defeat at Wolves.

Two goals in two minutes from Diogo Jota and Raul Jimenez sealed a 2-0 Saturday stroll for the hosts at Molineux.

Cardiff never recovered from the quickfire strikes and remain third bottom, two points from the Premier League safety line.

It was a third straight defeat, with the Bluebirds conceding 10 goals in the process and they face four of the top six in their final nine games.

Boss Warnock said: “It does look gloomy at the minute but we’ve had quite a few situations when I’ve been here for the last two-and-a-half years and the gloom merchants have been there.

“The glass is half empty but we’ve got to show some courage now.

“If we concede goals like that we’re not going to beat anybody but it’s a different game next week.

“We don’t give ourselves a chance. We need to go a goal in front for a change, rather than committing suicide like that and giving two goals away. It’s stupid goals.”

Cardiff also lost Sol Bamba to a knee injury in the first half and he left Molineux on crutches.

“Sol isn’t very good. We don’t know the full extent but the way things are going it will be season-defining,” he said.

“If it’s a bad one I can’t see him playing again this season, but that’s just assuming it’s the worst scenario.”

Warnock was also unhappy Wolves’ Ryan Bennett avoided a second yellow card for a foul on Joe Bennett.

He added: “How Bennett didn’t get sent off I’ll never know. We don’t seem to be getting those decisions at the minute. It was a crucial decision and Andre (Marriner, referee) will feel disappointed about it.”

Jota struck in the 16th minute after a slick 16-pass move ended when Jimenez teed up his strike partner.

Jimenez scored his 13th goal of the season 134 seconds later when Jota cut back for the Mexico international to convert from six yards.

Bluebirds goalkeeper Neil Etheridge excelled and thwarted Ruben Vinagre twice and Jimenez in the second half.

Seventh-placed Wolves have lost just four times in 19 games and have reached the FA Cup quarter-finals.

Victory moved them onto 43 points – a Premier League record for the club – but boss Nuno Espirito Santo wants more.

He said: “I’m pleased with the manner in which we scored but in the second half we must do better when we are superior.

“We have to improve, if you see in the second half – when we were superior when we were with three against one – we should do better and it requires a lot of work on the training ground.

“We played well in the first half, second half wasn’t so good.

“Cardiff kept on going, the spirit of Neil passes to the players, but we should do better in the second half.”