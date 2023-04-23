WATCH: Wout Weghorst knee slides after Man United win vs Brighton on penalties
The Netherlands striker also kissed the ball before handing it to Brighton's Solly March, who subsequently missed in the shootout
Manchester United striker Wout Weghorst ran straight over to the club's fans and slid on his knees after the Red Devils beat Brighton on penalties in the teams' FA Cup semi-final at Wembley on Sunday.
Weghorst replaced Bruno Fernandes in the first period of extra time after the game finished 0-0 and the Netherlands striker converted United's sixth penalty in the shootout.
He then kissed the ball to Brighton's Solly March, who missed the target, allowing United to win 7-6 on penalties after Victor Lindelof converted the winning spot-kick.
When that hit the back of the net, all of the United players celebrated together except Weghorst, who ran from the centre circle to the end of the pitch and did a knee slide in front of the club's fans.
Whilst the rest of the players celebrated together, Wout Weghorst celebrated in front of the @ManUtd fans ♥️#EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/UMU3mdSIqPApril 23, 2023
United's win set up an all-Manchester final after City beat Sheffield United 3-0 in the other semi-final on Saturday.
Erik ten Hag's side have already won the EFL Cup this season, while City are in contention for the Premier League and the Champions League as well as the FA Cup, which could see them emulate the treble won by United back in 1998-99.
Ben Hayward is Weekend Editor for FourFourTwo. A European football writer with over 15 years’ experience, he has covered games all over the world - including three World Cups, several Champions League finals, Euros, Copa América - and has spent much of that time in Spain. He currently divides his time between Barcelona and London.
