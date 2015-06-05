Watford merry-go-round could continue, says Taylor

Former Watford boss Graham Taylor believes the managerial merry-go-round the club experienced this season could continue following the appointment of Quique Flores.

Watford were promoted from the Championship in a campaign in which they were led by four different managers, with Slavisa Jokanovic ultimately guiding the club to second place behind champions Bournemouth.

However, Jokanovic has now left Vicarage Road - having failed to agree terms on a new contract - and Watford have appointed former Atletico Madrid coach Flores as their fifth manager in a year.

Taylor told Perform: "The difference between the Championship and the Premiership [Premier League] is very wide and we've seen that in how many clubs find it so difficult to take the step up.

"I'm very, very pleased for Watford, one of my former clubs and one of my favourite clubs.

"They've changed the manager four times and still got promoted, I find that incredible.

"It's unbelievable and it will be very interesting to see if they maintain that kind of approach when they're in the Premier League.

"If they do I can see them having another three or four managers if they don't get it right.

"It's on my wish list that they actually stay in the Premier League. As far as I'm concerned, irrespective of who they've chosen as their manager, if they finish fifth or sixth from the bottom of the Premier League, I will term that a success."

