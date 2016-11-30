Watzke backs Tuchel over Dortmund criticism

Borussia Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke feels head coach Thomas Tuchel had every right to criticise his players in the wake of their 2-1 Bundesliga defeat at the hands of Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday.

Tuchel tore into his squad on the post-match news conference after an underwhelming performance, with some since questioning the BVB coach's harsh words.

The Dortmund coach said of the result: "There were technical flaws, tactical flaws and mental flaws. We lacked desire."

However, Watzke has backed Tuchel and feels it is the 43-year-old's job to keep his squad on their toes in whatever way he sees fit.

He told the official Dortmund website: "If not Thomas Tuchel, then whose job is it to criticise the performance and the approach of the players?

"Thomas was very disappointed after that match. And this disappointment clearly shows how involved he is in his work and how much he - just like the rest of us - wanted to get another win.

"But it is not our responsibility to comment publicly on the coach's criticism. Thomas is his own man.

"Anyone who knows Michael Zorc and I, and who has seen how coaches operate under us at BVB, will know that they act completely on their own authority - with regard to the sporting leadership of the team - and we believe this is how it should be."