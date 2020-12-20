Wayne Rooney’s foundation makes donation to fund Childline on Christmas Day

Wayne Rooney’s foundation has made a £30,000 donation to fund the children’s service Childline on Christmas Day.

The confidential helpline, found by Dame Esther Rantzen in 1986, provided nearly 140,000 counselling sessions between April and October.

Rooney’s foundation has given £75,000 overall to Childline and the former England captain is also backing the NSPCC’s Here for Children Christmas appeal.

Rooney said: “It’s very upsetting to know that there are children out there who are really suffering and might be dreading Christmas.

“The pandemic has had a devastating impact on many young lives and it’s so important that Childline is there for young people when they need it most.”

Rooney has been an NSPCC ambassador for children since 2015 and the foundation has donated £425,000 to the charity so far.