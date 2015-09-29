We dominated Valencia - Fournier

Hubert Fournier was not too downhearted after Lyon's Champions League defeat to Valencia, despite mounting pressure on his position.

Sofiane Feghouli's first-half goal for Valencia left Lyon with one point from their first two Champions League group games.

But Fournier was reassured by Tuesday's performance in a close contest.

He said: "We are obviously very disappointed by the result but not the game.

"We dominated this team and our disappointment is mainly due to the result. We were given the means to get the equaliser.

"But even at 1-1, we would have been disappointed. Losing here is a result that will penalise us. It forces us to go for a result away from home."

He added: "This is a handicap to lose at home in the competition but if we produce again this kind of performance, we will have results.

"We aren't scoring right now and that is worrying because the content of our games is not so bad. Last year, we were producing no better matches but we were more effective."

Fournier's comments were echoed by Lyon owner Jean-Michel Aulas, who said: "We cannot change the outcome but it is necessary to highlight the positives and point the finger at the negatives.

"It was perhaps the best game of the season. I am reassured by the quality of the content and disappointed or frustrated by the result."