We must be more like Everton - Garde

Aston Villa manager Remi Garde called for his side to be "more like Everton" after the Premier League's bottom club were hammered 4-0 at Goodison Park.

Ross Barkley and Romelu Lukaku scored twice each to condemn Villa to their eighth defeat in nine Premier League games and Garde's players were second best in all areas of the pitch against a confident Everton side.

Garde's record since taking the reins at Villa Park shows two defeats and a draw, but he insisted the task ahead of him remained the same.

"The mission hasn't changed," he said. "It was a tough game, especially in the first half.

"The Premier League is very physical and demanding and in the first 45 minutes we didn't answer.

"I knew it would be very difficult to get even one point. There's still a lot of points left. Let's stay focused."

Villa are without a win in their last 12 top-flight games, and have made their worst start to a Premier League season, sitting bottom of the table with five points from a possible 39.

But Garde denied that his players were letting the club down, saying: "We have a lot of work to do and we will do it. We are at a big club at Aston Villa.

"It was not a question of letting down, it was more a question of that Everton is a very, very good side."

"As you know we have a lot of good players. We have to work together to get better and be more like Everton."