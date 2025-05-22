The Aston Villa 2025/26 away kit has dropped - and it might be Adidas's best yet for Villa

The Adidas Aston Villa 2025/26 away kit has dropped, with the Villans getting a brand-new look for next season.

Champions League qualification is still up in the air for Aston Villa – but with next season's shirts steadily dropping over the coming weeks and months, Unai Emery's side will be debuting their new away threads on the final matchday of the campaign.

This one is particularly nice, too, with Adidas giving Villa what might be their best away shirt since the partnership between the pair begun…

The Aston Villa 2025/26 away kit takes inspo from an icon of the city

The Aston Villa away kit is inspired by a shopping centre (Image credit: Adidas / Aston Villa)

Black is a semi-popular colour for a Villa away shirt, with the sky blue that we often see in the home shirt often used as a complimentary colour.

The Midlands outfit last had the colours during the 2020/21 season – the season they smashed Liverpool 7-2 – but despite black-and-blue being a fairly common combination, there aren't many classic shirts over the years that have paired the two shades.

This new away top has the potential to be a cult classic: it's simplistic, for sure, but has a mean streak to it.

As with what we expect from the home shirt, there's an architectural theme, with Adidas saying this one's inspired by the Bullring – the dotted pattern looks just like the shopping centre – making this one particularly subtle and slick, with the light blue really complementing the black.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Also, check out the badge, which has blue lining to it. Just stunning.

Villa looked incredibly cool in the navy/silver get-up this silver, particularly under the European lights – and this has the potential to do the same.

Image 1 of 11 Adidas Aston Villa away kit 2025/26 (Image credit: Adidas / Aston Villa) Adidas Aston Villa away kit 2025/26 (Image credit: Adidas / Aston Villa) Adidas Aston Villa away kit 2025/26 (Image credit: Adidas / Aston Villa) Adidas Aston Villa away kit 2025/26 (Image credit: Adidas / Aston Villa) Adidas Aston Villa away kit 2025/26 (Image credit: Adidas / Aston Villa) Adidas Aston Villa away kit 2025/26 (Image credit: Adidas / Aston Villa) Adidas Aston Villa away kit 2025/26 (Image credit: Adidas / Aston Villa) Adidas Aston Villa away kit 2025/26 (Image credit: Adidas / Aston Villa) Adidas Aston Villa away kit 2025/26 (Image credit: Adidas / Aston Villa) Adidas Aston Villa away kit 2025/26 (Image credit: Adidas / Aston Villa) Adidas Aston Villa away kit 2025/26 (Image credit: Adidas / Aston Villa)

“With Aston Villa’s away kit, we wanted to create something that goes beyond performance – a jersey that captures the bold, modern spirit of Birmingham,” Adidas says. “The Bullring’s architecture served as the perfect inspiration to tell the story of innovation and pride that run through the city and its football club.

“It’s a design that speaks to the future while staying true to Aston Villa’s identity and we can’t wait to see the players and fans wear it with pride next season.”

You see the resemblance, right? (Image credit: Getty Images)

Fittingly, you can actually buy this one from Villa's new store at the Bullring, with the 150 people through the doors this morning getting an Adidas gift bag. Five of which will include a ticket to claim a pair of Adidas trainers worth up to £100 in-store. which is cool.

Fair play, Adidas have knocked it out the park again. We're excited to see the other two kits drop, now.