‘We placed a bet’: Georghe Hagi explains why the entire Romanian squad bleached their hair during the 1998 World Cup

When Romania were preparing for their final group game at the 1998 World Cup against Tunisia, they had already secured qualification for the knockout stages and were relaxed heading into their third game of the tournament.

So relaxed, in fact, that the entire playing squad - all 23 members - rocked up at the Stade de France with unmissable bleached blonde hair. Manager Anghel Iordanescu even had to shave his head, leaving many perplexed, but accepting, of the decision taken by the last-16 bound Romanians.

Gheorghe Hagi, by this point, was nearing the end of his international career, but, as he explains to FourFourTwo, the entire squad were willing to walk out with bright yellow hair having already beaten Colombia and England at the World Cup.

Even Romania midfielder Gheorghe Hagi joined in with the hair dye (Image credit: Getty Images)

"We placed a bet with the coach," Hagi tells FFT when asked exactly why they bleached their barnets.

"We said it was possible to get six points from our first two group matches, and that was our way to say we could do it: we placed a bet and won both games against Colombia and England, so we kept our word. The manager needed to shave his head and we had to dye our hair. It was Dan Petrescu’s fault – he made that bet!"

While Romania only managed to draw 1-1 with Tunisia, the Eastern Europeans progressed to the last 16 as group winners. Croatia were awaiting them, but Davor Suker penalty ensured Romania would be heading home early.

Still, their bleached blonde lids is one of the enduring images from the 98 World Cup, and rightly so.

Hagi, meanwhile, retired from international football just two years later, following Romania's Euro 2000 quarter-final exit to Italy. Italy won 2-0 on the night, but Romania had to play more than half-an-hour without Hagi after he had been sent off for diving in his 124th and final appearance for his country.

Addressing the red card he received, Hagi expresses his injustice that day.

"Yes [it should have been a penalty]. Gianluca Zambrotta came from behind and touched my leg, I couldn’t make the next step and I fell. That’s how it happened.

"My years in the national team were extraordinary – that moment is in the past."

Romania celebrate scoring the equaliser against Tunisia (Image credit: Getty Images)

