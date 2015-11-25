'We worked hard for that' - Schafer revels in Wolfsburg win

Marcel Schafer was delighted with a 2-0 win at CSKA Moscow on Tuesday that left Wolfsburg on course to reach the knockout phase of the Champions League.

Victory at the Arena Khimki means the Bundesliga side are guaranteed to occupy a spot in the top two of Group B going into the decisive final matchday next month.

They were first at the conclusion of their contest, which finished prior to Manchester United's clash with PSV Eindhoven at Old Trafford.

And Schafer is relishing that advantageous position ahead of Wolfsburg's final outing, which is at home to United on December 8.

He said: "Now the situation in the group favours us and we worked hard for that. We wanted three points and that is what we got."

CSKA, who exited the competition as a result of the loss, were architects of their own downfall.

Goalkeeper Igor Akinfeev scored an own goal by inadvertently guiding an Andre Schurrle effort that was missing the target across the line, before the former Chelsea forward completed the scoring late on.

Schafer added: "We showed that we can win a game with our fighting spirit.

"The game was far from perfect, as we made too many mistakes, but in the end it is all about the three points. Andre Schurrle especially did a very good job."