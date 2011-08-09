Wealthy Anzhi attempt to lure Eto'o

According to media reports Anzhi, who boast Brazilian left back Roberto Carlos and former Chelsea midfielder Yuri Zhirkov, have bid 30 million euros for the four-times African Footballer of the Year and plan to offer Eto'o 20 million euros a year.

"There has been an informal meeting," Inter sporting director Marco Branca told www.gazzetta.it after leaving talks with Anzhi.

"We have listened to their proposal but given it is an important player, it is not a deal you can wrap up in an afternoon. We will reconvene."

Eto'o, 30, made his name in Spain with Real Madrid and Real Mallorca before winning the 2006 and 2009 Champions League with Barcelona.

His first season at Inter in 2009/10 yielded a treble under then-coach Jose Mourinho following a swap deal with Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Although the goals still flowed, Eto'o has never looked entirely comfortable in Serie A and has not learned Italian.

If he leaves it may open the door for Inter to bid for Manchester City's unhappy forward Carlos Tevez after Branca was pictured talking to the Argentine on holiday.