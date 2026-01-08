Is Kai Havertz injured? Premier League injury update on Arsenal striker
Arsenal face a tough battle with the visit of Liverpool to the Emirates Stadium
Arsenal welcome Liverpool to the Emirates Stadium this Thursday evening, looking to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League table.
The match presents a huge opportunity for Mikel Arteta’s side, not only because the Reds are establishing themselves as a top-four challenger, but also because title contenders Manchester City dropped points against Brighton & Hove Albion on Wednesday evening.
But will the Gunners boss be able to call on Kai Havertz for the task?
Kai Havertz injury latest ahead of Arsenal v Liverpool
The German forward last appeared on the opening day of the current campaign, in Arsenal’s 1-0 victory over Manchester United at Old Trafford.
He has been in one matchday squad since then, taking a spot on the bench in his side’s 4-1 win against Aston Villa, but is yet to make a full return to action.
Kai Havertz in Arsenal training today. 🕵️♂️🇩🇪 pic.twitter.com/vIxIsnENNEJanuary 7, 2026
That moment could finally be on the horizon for Havertz, however, as Arteta has revealed he hopes to have the 26-year-old available for selection.
“We are monitoring his load,” Arteta said of the striker.
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
“He’s been out for a long time for two different reasons. He trained this morning again.
“Hopefully, we’re going to have him available and the best version of himself.”
His return would provide a huge boost to the Gunners boss, as he would have Havertz, Viktor Gyokeres, Gabriel Jesus and, in certain circumstances, Mikel Merino to choose from for that central striker role.
Despite that, it is not good news across the board, with Arteta confirming in the same press conference that defenders Cristhian Mosquera and Riccardo Calafiori are still sidelined with their respective injuries.
This period has, in FourFourTwo’s opinion, revealed the depth of Arsenal’s squad, with key injuries to the likes of Gabriel, William Saliba and Declan Rice barely mustering so much as a wobble from the north London outfit.
The same cannot be said for their closest challengers, City, making it seem increasingly as though it could be Arsenal’s year.
In that quest, a resurgent Liverpool side will provide a stubborn test of their viability for the main prize.
Get premium Arsenal tickets HERE with Seat Unique!
Arsenal's premium Club Level tickets offer superb padded seating and access to the lounge two-and-a-half hours pre-match. The package includes four drinks, one food item, and a half-time complimentary drink. Guests also receive a £5 merchandise voucher and a complimentary Museum Tour, ensuring an elevated and comprehensive matchday experience for home supporters.
Isaac Stacey Stronge is a freelance football writer working for FourFourTwo, Manchester United and Football League World. He has been a season ticket holder at Stockport County throughout the Hatters’ meteoric rise from the National League North to League One and is a die-hard Paddy Madden fan.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.