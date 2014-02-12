Weather disrupts English football schedule

Wednesday's top-flight matches at Manchester City and Everton were called off within half an hour of each other, with both clubs citing concerns over safety amid extreme weather conditions.

City tweeted that their meeting with Sunderland had fallen foul of "exceptional and escalating weather conditions", meaning that "the safety of those in, around and travelling to the stadium complex cannot be guaranteed".

The fixture at Goodison Park followed suit, with Everton tweeting: "Tonight's game against Crystal Palace has been called off due to building damage which has led to safety concerns."

Elsewhere in the Premier League, Stoke City's home clash against Swansea City was moved back 15 minutes to a 20:00 (local time) kick-off as a result of traffic issues around the Britannia Stadium.

The club had earlier advised fans to "take extra care as they travel to the stadium" allowing "extra time for their journey as the inclement weather could cause problems on the road network".

And in League One, high-flying Brentford's trip to Sheffield United was called off because of a waterlogged pitch.

Referee Michael Naylor described the playing surface at Bramall Lane as "90 per cent waterlogged".

The Met Office, the United Kingdom's national weather service, issued a 'Red' weather warning for parts of the north west of England on Wednesday, with gusts of up to 100 miles per hour forecast.