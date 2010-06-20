Weiss still haunted by NZ slip-up

Weiss, son of coach Vladimir, was not talking about their poor display at the Free State stadium, however. The tricky winger was reliving nightmares of the match before.

"That 20 seconds can cost our tournament," the 20-year-old told reporters, reflecting on New Zealand's 93rd minute equaliser in Slovakia's 1-1 opening draw last Tuesday.

"Even if we lost today we would have had three points and in our minds it would be better in the last game against Italy.

"We'll have to see what the last game brings for us and go from there," a resigned Weiss added.

Paraguay laboured to victory on Sunday with quality goals from midfielders Enrique Vera and Cristian Riveros in the 27th and 86th minutes in a match Slovakia never looked like winning.

The defeat leaves Slovakia with just one point from two matches in Group F and they must beat world champions Italy, who were held to a shock 1-1 draw by unfancied New Zealand on Sunday, to have any hope of reaching the second round.

"We will give our everything in our last match against Italy. We will fight to the very end," vowed coach Weiss.

