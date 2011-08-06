Welbeck and Richards return for England

There are 11 players from Manchester United and City, who contested the Community Shield on Sunday, in Fabio Capello's 25-man squad with United reserve Welbeck, 20, included as the fourth striker with Jermain Defoe and Darren Bent missing out.

Welbeck had an impressive debut against Ghana in a friendly at Wembley in March when he was on loan at Sunderland but City's Richards has struggled to convince Capello of his worth having been a regular under predecessor Steve McClaren.

Three players from the second tier Championship have also been called up for the match with West Ham United midfielder Scott Parker and goalkeeper Robert Green having so far failed to secure top-flight moves following the club's relegation.

Goalkeeper David Stockdale is also playing in the Championsip on loan at Ipswich Town from Premier League Fulham.

Liverpool midfielder Steven Gerrard misses out through injury along with club mate Johnson who picked up a thigh strain in a pre-season friendly against Valencia on Saturday.

The is no place for Tottenham Hotspur winger Aaron Lennon but Arsenal's Jack Wilshere is included despite picking up a knock in a pre-season friendly.

The Wembley encounter against the World Cup runners-up is a warm-up for September's Euro 2012 qualifiers against Bulgaria and Wales for Group G leaders England, whose top flight players have yet to play a competitive game this term.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Robert Green, Joe Hart, David Stockdale

Defenders: Leighton Baines, Gary Cahill, Ashley Cole, Rio Ferdinand, Phil Jagielka, Joleon Lescott, Micah Richards, John Terry, Kyle Walker

Midfielders: Gareth Barry, Michael Carrick, Stewart Downing, Adam Johnson, Frank Lampard, James Milner, Scott Parker, Jack Wilshere, Ashley Young

Strikers: Andy Carroll, Peter Crouch, Wayne Rooney, Danny Welbeck