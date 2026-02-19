Tottenham Hotspur boss Igor Tudor handed Arsenal blueprint from unlikely source

All is not well in North London. Arsenal are exhibiting signs of a Premier League title wobble despite being the most consistent team in the division this season, while Spurs are teetering precariously above the drop zone.

Last season's 17th place finish was an embarrassment for a club of Tottenham's stature and it was hoped the arrival of Thomas Frank from Brentford in the summer would herald a return to better days. But, the Dane was unable to steer Spurs clear of trouble and paid the price with his job, just eight months after his appointment.

Following Frank's departure, Spurs moved quickly to appoint an interim head coach ahead of this weekend's North London derby with Arsenal. Igor Tudor has been installed on a temporary basis until the end of the season and the ex-Juventus coach has a job on his hands right from the off.

Tottenham's blueprint to defeat Arsenal this weekend revealed

Igor Tudor whilst in charge of Juventus earlier this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Arsenal may have drawn each of their last two Premier League matches, including the surrender of a two-goal lead against Championship-bound Wolverhampton Wanderers in midweek, but they are still a formidable opponent.

The Gunners remain on course for a first Premier League title in over 20 years and boast one of European football's best-equipped squads.

Spurs, on the other hand, have been poor at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this season, winning just two of their home league games so far, making this Sunday's fixture an anxiety-inducing one for supporters.

Victory in the North London derby would give Spurs a much-needed shot in the arm and foster support for the largely unknown Tudor in the dugout. Not least, it would help the team claw their way out of a relegation battle which in recent weeks has threatened to absorb them.

Tottenham are likely to see less of the ball, despite being the home side, but this has the potential to play into their hands, particularly as Arsenal's resolve appears to have been shaken lately.

Spurs have scored 10 headed goals in the league this season, which is more than every other side in the division except Chelsea (10) and set-piece kings Arsenal (12).

The Gunners' 16 set-piece goals this term is the most in the league, but Spurs' 13 accounts for over a third of their goal tally, suggesting they are rather adept in this regard. The two teams have conceded seven apiece from set-play situations, which is less than most other sides.

What should Igor Tudor do in the North London derby?

Igor Tudor, Tottenham interim boss (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Croatian should, simply, go back to basics. Spurs have one of the Premier League's best crossers of a ball in Pedro Porro, who is in contention to return from a hamstring injury this weekend and trying to play Arsenal off the park will likely end in disaster.

In Dominic Solanke and Richarlison - depending on if the latter is fit - Spurs have two centre-forwards more than capable of competing well aerially, too.

Arsenal dropped yet more points away to Wolves in midweek, succumbing to Tom Edozie's late, ricocheted equaliser after a mix-up between David Raya and Gabriel. The Gunners pair both challenged for a Mateus Mane cross, getting in each other's way, which presented Edozie with the opportunity to level proceedings in stoppage time. Mikel Arteta's side have now dropped 21 points from winning positions this season.

Mikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal, reacts following the draw in the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Arsenal (Image credit: Michael Regan/Getty Images)

As a player, Tudor was known for his brawn and instilling that into his new players could go a long way to helping the team secure a result against their arch-rivals.

Furthermore, Arsenal's seven set-piece concessions this season accounts for 35 per cent of the goals they've conceded in the league. Routines are highly coachable and with well over a week between Tudor's appointment and Sunday's fixture, there will have been plenty of time to work on how best to punish the Gunners.

Ironically, Tudor has been handed a timely blueprint on how to defeat Spurs' rivals, by Arsenal themselves. The team buckled under Wolves' late pressure and it was a looping cross which foiled Arteta's best-laid plans to go seven points clear at the top.

Additionally, Arsenal's lead could have shrunk to two points by the time they take to the field on Sunday afternoon, if Manchester City defeat Newcastle on Saturday evening, only adding to the pressure on Spurs' visitors.