Arsenal looking to sign new goalkeeper, as incredible numbers emerge: report

Arsenal are ready to move for a potential David Raya replacement, with surprise numbers emerging when it comes to Gunners goalkeepers.

Mikel Arteta watched his side drop two points in the dying seconds of their game in hand last night, with Arsenal 2-0 up against Wolverhampton Wanderers before late drama ensued.

The Basque boss spoke after the game to admit, “we didn't perform at the level that is required” – and with plenty of criticism for his team across the board, there may be a surprise upgrade in the offing between the sticks.

Arsenal to move for a new goalkeeper, amid debate around David Raya's displays

Ranked at no.3 in FourFourTwo's list of the best goalkeepers in the world right now, Raya has been a steady head this season for the Gunners, after winning back-to-back Golden Gloves in the Premier League.

Having staved off competition from Aaron Ramsdale to become Arsenal's no.1, Raya's spot in the side has never really been in danger – despite compatriot Kepa Arrizabalaga's signature in the 2025 transfer window – but it now appears as if the club are looking to bring in a new custodian.

Arsenal were shellshocked by a late Wolves equaliser (Image credit: Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Last summer, the Gunners were heavily linked with Joan Garcia, who ended up at Barcelona instead, with FourFourTwo understanding that Arsenal wanted the Catalan to deputise for Raya before eventually succeeding him in time.

Now, Area Napoli have noted that Arsenal are monitoring Olympiacos stopper Konstantinos Tzolakis, along with Liverpool, Bayern Munich and Juventus, as a potential successor to Raya.

The news coincides with statistics going viral about the North Londoners' struggles from long-range shots this season, with CBS Sports Football Correspondent James Benge noting in a post on X (formerly Twitter) that Raya has conceded 19 goals in the Premier League this season, with six of them having been from shots worth 0.04 Expected Goals (xG) or less.

In fact, Arsenal's no.1 has only faced 13 shots on target from outside the penalty area this season, meaning that he has let in just under half.

Despite the occasional wondersave throughout his time at the Emirates Stadium, Raya's strengths at Arsenal have always been in his command of claiming crosses and his ball-playing skills.

Konstantinos Tzolakis is an Arsenal target (Image credit: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

The emergence of Garcia and Tzolakis as targets, however – who are both four inches taller than the Barcelona-born keeper – suggests that Arteta would like to bring in a giant presence between the sticks.

Raya was pursued in Arteta's first summer window, eventually joining on a loan-to-buy move from Brentford, with the Gunners' goalkeeping coach, Inaki Cana, having mentored the player while the pair were with the Bees.

Tzolakis is worth €15m, according to Transfermarkt. Arsenal are back in Premier League action this weekend, as they take on Tottenham Hotspur in the North London Derby.