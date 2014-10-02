Welbeck promises more goals for Arsenal

Welbeck netted a hat-trick as Arsenal thrashed Galatasaray 4-1 in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday, taking his tally to four goals for the club since his September move from Manchester United.

The 23-year-old England international was often played out wide during his time at United, scoring just 29 times in six seasons.

Welbeck said it had been impossible for him to score more, having been shifted onto a wing.

"Nobody can really criticise my finishing because they don't really see me playing in a forward position too often," he said.

"But now I am getting into these positions I want to be sticking the ball in the back of the net. I'm sure it's the same with every other striker.

"Obviously people can say I've not scored enough goals, but you stick the best strikers on the wing in a four-man midfield and see if they score goals."

With Robin van Persie, Radamel Falcao and Wayne Rooney at United, Welbeck was unlikely to get many opportunities up front.

He said his confidence would only grow with a more consistent run leading the line, and he will be needed with Olivier Giroud (ankle) sidelined until January.

"If you're getting goals and getting a run of games in your preferred position, your confidence is going to grow and performances are going to grow as well," Welbeck said.

"That is something I am really looking forward to doing, building on those performances.

"I wouldn't say I feel different. Maybe beforehand, sometimes I wasn't getting through on goal if I was coming from a four-man midfield.

"Obviously it's difficult to leave your position and go and get goalscoring opportunities. But I'm getting into these positions much more regularly now, and I'm looking forward to sticking the ball in the back of the net."