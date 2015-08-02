Wembley loss has no bearing on new season - Terry

John Terry feels Chelsea's Community Shield defeat to Arsenal will have no bearing on the upcoming Premier League season.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's stunning first-half strike was the difference at Wembley on Sunday, as Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger finally beat Jose Mourinho at the 14th time of asking.

But while Chelsea captain Terry was frustrated to have to lost the season's traditional curtain-raiser, he insisted the result will not have any effect on where the Premier League title ends up next May.

"I thought we were on top if anything. These games are always a bit slow with players finding their feet and fitness, but it's disappointing we didn't win," said the former England skipper.

"Losing is just horrible in all aspects - forgetting the record [Mourinho's unbeaten run against Arsenal], it's a trophy that's gone now. It means a lot, because you've earned the right to be here so we're just disappointed.

"It hurts, it doesn't matter if it's a friendly or the Community Shield - it's a trophy at the end of the day."

When asked if the defeat will have an impact on the campaign ahead, Terry replied: "I don't think so. I think it's one of them where they'll probably come out and say differently.

"They do mean something, but win or lose, I don't think you can say that."

Diego Costa was absent on Sunday due to his troublesome hamstring, and Terry admitted Chelsea lacked a cutting edge without last season's top scorer.

"He's a top player so he's going to be missed in all sides," the 34-year-old added.

"It was a chance for Loic [Remy] to stamp his authority in the side, and [Radamel] Falcao second half, it's down to them boys to fight for their place.

"[They are] three great strikers and they'll all be fighting."