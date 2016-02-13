Wenger: Arsenal will attack Leicester

Arsene Wenger is out to spoil Leicester City's party and the Arsenal manager said he will not hold anything back against their unlikely title rivals on Sunday.

Wenger said there can be no doubting Leicester's title credential after wins against Liverpool and then Manchester City in consecutive games, and claimed the two wins could prove a turning point for them in terms of believing their Premier League dream is a real possibility.

"They had a decisive test against Liverpool and City," said Wenger.

"If they had lost you would have said no they will not do it [win the league]. But these two games were the turning point in their season.

"Against City they had a kind of dominance in belief in every challenge, that special force where teams get into a zone, where teams think: ‘we can do this.'

"The message they gave out in this game against Manchester City, it looked like every single player was there with belief."

With Leicester finding so much joy on the counter-attack, Wenger said there was no chance Arsenal would curb their attacking instincts to deny Leicester opportunities on the break.

"No. We will try of course to stop their counter-attacking. But at home you have to express your strengths and our strength is to have the ball," he said.

"We have to try to express our strengths and as well try to stop them from hitting us on the break."