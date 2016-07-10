Wenger backs Griezmann's Ballon d'Or chances

Antoine Griezmann is a candidate to win this year's Ballon d'Or, according to Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger.

The Atletico Madrid forward is on the brink of winning the golden boot at Euro 2016, with six goals to his name – three more than anyone else – ahead of his participation in Sunday's final for France against Portugal in Paris.

Wenger, who has been urged to make a move for Griezmann in the transfer market by former Arsenal midfielder Ray Parlour, thinks the 25-year-old could be crowned the world's best player in 2016.

If Griezmann is successful, he would be the first Ballon d'Or winner not named Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo since Kaka in 2007.

"Griezmann for me is one of the candidates for the Golden Ball," Wenger said to Konbini.

"In Spain, he is not far from Ronaldo and Messi. Age is on his side and look at the Euros: six goals, three or four assists - these stats are not nothing.

"This year he went to the Champions League final by scoring in all the big games, not to mention that he scored 22 goals in La Liga, so yes - why not the Ballon d'Or."