Wenger bemoans Arsenal fatigue

Arsene Wenger pointed to fatigue as the key factor in Arsenal's 0-0 Premier League draw with Sunderland.

Wenger's men were left frustrated as Sunderland held on in the face of consistent pressure from Arsenal to ensure their Premier League survival.

The result still effectively seals third place and an automatic spot in the UEFA Champions League for Arsenal because of their superior goal difference over Manchester United.

Wenger told Sky Sports: "We couldn't score and Sunderland defended well which is understandable because they knew they could be safe tonight. We tried and tried.

"We gave a lot on Sunday [against United] to come back and you could see that the legs were not completely there tonight. At least we didn't concede and we got an important point.

"We have some time to prepare and recover for the FA Cup final and I think we will do that."

Asked about Jack Wilshere's performance in his first start since November because of ankle problems, Wenger added: "Jack Wilshere gave a lot, he did alright. He had some good movement. But we are all frustrated because we didn't score."