Wenger: Benzema move ‘not impossible’

The Gunners' gaffer has previously been loyal to his methodology of developing youngsters and sourcing potential members of his first team squad from the Arsenal academy.

Wenger has been much criticised for his approach, but has always been defiant in refusing to splash the cash.

However, growing frustration at Emirates Stadium has drawn Wenger to consider his options, with the demand for silverware as an end product intensifying.

Among those in Wenger’s sights is Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema. The Frenchman has remained an admirer of the international forward, with the price tag the main deterrent in the past.

Wenger spoke optimistically about the possibility of the former Lyon striker moving to North London.

"Signing him does not seem impossible. He’s a player that I like," he said in The Sun.

Praising the Madrid player, Wenger highlighted the specific aspects of Benzema that makes him an ideal transfer target for the Gunners.

"He's intelligent in his movement; he is capable of combining well with others and making a difference, and of doing individual moves as well. So, for me, he's a player who's at the top level in the world."

Benzema has endured mixed fortunes since moving to Real Madrid from Lyon in the summer of 2009 for £35 million, although he did score 15 goals in 33 league appearances for the club in 2010/11, despite only starting in 20 of them.

By Killian Woods