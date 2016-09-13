Wenger confirms he turned down PSG

Arsene Wenger revealed he turned down approaches from Paris Saint-Germain on numerous occasions because of his "love" for Arsenal.

Wenger, 66, has been in charge at the Premier League club since 1996, but could have returned to his homeland.

The Frenchman confirmed he had previously been wanted by PSG, who Arsenal face in the Champions League on Tuesday.

"Look, [I didn't say yes] because I love where I am," Wenger said.

"I know well the owners, but I feel always I remained loyal to Arsenal Football Club because I think it's a club that has the qualities I love. And, that's why."

Wenger hopes his team can make a good start in Group A, playing down any additional meaning to the encounter.

"It's an important game, but I don't think it goes beyond two good sides playing against each other," he said.

"There's no symbolism to it, no symbolic meaning to this match. We just want to pick up the three points."