Wenger confirms Rosicky to stay at Arsenal

Rosicky joined Arsenal from Borussia Dortmund in May 2006 and has played 208 league matches for the London club since then.

While the 33-year-old Czech has not been a regular starting player for Arsenal over the past few seasons, he has still been a critical part of Wenger's setup and the French manager was thrilled to confirm Rosicky will stay at the Emirates for at least another season.

"Tomas Rosicky will stay," Wenger said.

"We have an agreement with him and it will come out soon. I am absolutely adamant he has to stay at the club."

This season is arguably one of Rosicky's best for Arsenal in recent years with the playmaker making 26 appearances in all competitions, including 16 starts.

Rosicky scored a brilliant goal for Arsenal in the club's 4-1 win over Sunderland on Saturday, starting and finishing a passing move that also included Santi Cazorla, Jack Wilshere and Olivier Giroud.

"When he arrived (in 2006), he was less a tactical player and more the Mozart from Prague," Wenger said.

"He was purely a creative, offensive player. But today, he is a real organiser as well. He gives a real structure to the team.

"He is one of the players who plays the game of give-and-move and he is a great accelerator of the game. He always makes things happen, not with individual dribbling but with individual acceleration of his passing and his runs. His goal was one of the top goals we have scored."