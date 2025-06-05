Thomas Partey’s status has been cleared up by his club at the conclusion of the 2024-25 season.

Arsenal have issued a list of players released by the club in advance of the Premier League’s official announcement of free agents at the end of June.

The Gunners have named 20 players whose contracts or loans have expired and another three still in discussions before their deals come to an end on June 30.

‘You will always be part of the Arsenal family’

Kieran Tierney and Thomas Partey's Arsenal contracts expire this month (Image credit: Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

The players leaving Arsenal at the end of their contracts include first-team stars, under-21 players, under-18 players and Arsenal Women players.

Swedish pair Amanda Ilestedt and Lina Hurtig are among the women’s players leaving the Gunners this summer, while England star Chloe Kelly is in talks with the club at the end of her loan from Manchester City.

Chloe Kelly has been on loan at Arsenal (Image credit: Getty Images)

Raheem Sterling returns to Chelsea with Arsenal’s thanks at the end of his loan and back-up goalkeeper Neto will link back up with Bournemouth after a single appearance in the Champions League.

Jorginho and Kieran Tierney leave Arsenal after two years and six years respectively. Tierney ended his time on a high, scoring against Southampton in the last Premier League game of the season.

Along with Kelly and 19-year-old Polish defender Michal Rosiak, midfielder Partey is in the ‘discussions are ongoing’ category prior to the expiry of his current contract at the end of the month.

The Ghana international joined Arsenal from Atletico Madrid in 2020 and opinion is split among supporters on the matter of whether his contract should be renewed this month.

Kieran Tierney has been at Arsenal since 2019 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Mikel Arteta has put his faith in Partey, who featured in 35 Premier League games in 2024-25, but many Gunners fans believe a different profile of midfielder alongside Declan Rice would offer a different dynamic.

Partey could be in line for a return to La Liga this summer, with Spanish champions Barcelona rumoured to be interested in the 31-year-old.

A Europa League and La Liga winner with Atletico, Partey has played 167 times in all competitions for the Gunners during a transitional period that looks to have put Arsenal back in contention for long-awaited silverware.

“We thank all the players leaving us for their contributions to the club,” reads the Arsenal statement. “You will always be part of the Arsenal family and we wish you all the best of health and happiness in your futures.”

Confirmation about the futures of Kelly, Rosiak and Partey will be communicated at a later date.