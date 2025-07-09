Arsenal deal for Benjamin Sesko STILL ongoing, following update: report
Arsenal’s hunt for a no.9 continues, with the RB Leipzig man still in the frame
Arsenal have not completely closed off their negotiations for RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko, according to reports.
The Gunners are in “advanced talks” with Sporting striker Viktor Gyokeres, as confirmed by transfer guru David Ornstein, which may presumably have spelt the end for the club’s pursuit of Sesko.
But that may not be the case, based on a reveal from German media.
Benjamin Sesko still in the frame for Arsenal
Adding to Ornstein’s reveal, Portuguese site A Bola, claim that Sporting and Arsenal are now just £5m apart in their valuations of Gyokeres.
It has the smell of a deal well on the way to being done, but the lingering Sesko question may raise some eyebrows.
According to German outlet Chemnitzer Morgenpost, as relayed by TEAMtalk, Leipzig claim they have received no notice from the north London club that they are abandoning their chase of Sesko.
The report goes on to state that Leipzig are “still in negotiations” with the Gunners over the 22-year-old striker.
TEAMtalk estimate that the two strikers combined would cost in the region of £130m, which seems a lot to fork out in one go for two players in direct competition.
Sesko is younger, but it seems unlikely he’d be willing to come in as an understudy, and it’s unclear how the pair, both relatively traditional no.9s, would fit in Arsenal’s one-striker system.
In FourFourTwo’s opinion, this feels like Arsenal hedging their bets until they have a signed contract for Gyokeres’ transfer.
It would make little sense to dedicate so many resources in one window on two players that are unlikely to be able to play together.
Gyokeres feels the more likely candidate as things stand and, if that deal does get over the line, it would be a shock to see Sesko follow in his footsteps.
Sesko is worth €70m, according to Transfermarkt.
Isaac Stacey Stronge is a freelance football writer working for FourFourTwo, Manchester United and Football League World. He has been a season ticket holder at Stockport County throughout the Hatters’ meteoric rise from the National League North to League One and is a die-hard Paddy Madden fan.
