Wenger criticism is unfair - Welbeck

Arsenal striker Danny Welbeck has defended Arsene Wenger in the wake of recent criticism and feels the Frenchman does not deserve his harsh treatment.

Wenger has had his detractors in the opening months of the 2015-16 campaign following underwhelming performances against West Ham, Liverpool, Dinamo Zagreb, Chelsea and Olympiacos.

However, they have climbed to second place in the table again following their 3-0 win over Manchester United before the international break and Welbeck feels Wenger has done a great job at Arsenal.

"I can only speak for myself, and I’ve not been there as long as some of the other players," Welbeck told The National.

"Obviously, Arsene's done a great job at Arsenal, and you can't really fault what he's done.

"When I've been there he’s been great with me and great with the other lads as well from what I've seen.

"People are entitled to their own opinion. It doesn't mean what they say is right."

Arsenal resume Premier League action away against Watford on Saturday.