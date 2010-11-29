Wenger: The day I stop caring I'll quit

Wenger displayed a combination of passion and annoyance when hurling a water bottle to the floor during Tottenham Hotspur's stunning comeback from two goals down to win 3-2 at Emirates Stadium nine days ago.

But the Frenchman, who watched his side return to winning ways with their fifth away win of the season at Aston Villa over the weekend, reckons the day he loses that fire in his belly will be the day he walks away from football.

"I was angry [after losing to Spurs]," he told the club’s official website. "But I care, I want this team to win because I believe in them. The day I don’t care anymore, I will stop.

"I feel they are hungry to win and they want to win so I just want to help them as much as I can.

"What matters to me is Arsenal Football Club more than my reputation and I want people who love Arsenal to be happy and I try to give them that happiness.

"Of course I have my pride, I want to achieve as much as I can and give my best and I don’t think I will ever change on that front."

However, the 61-year-old believes the Gunners are on the right path this season, despite already suffering three home defeats this season.

"I personally feel, since the start of the season, that we are stronger and stronger in every game, spirit-wise, collectively.

"There is no reason why we should not improve. The target in our job is to be better tomorrow than we are today and that’s what we try to achieve."

By James Martini