Wenger defends Arsenal's training methods as injuries mount

Arsene Wenger has defended Arsenal's training methods after Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Theo Walcott joined the club's long injury list.

Outspoken Dutch fitness expert Raymond Verheijen accused Wenger of being outdated following injuries to Oxlade-Chamberlin and Walcott.

Oxlade-Chamberlin and Walcott were hurt during Arsenal's 3-0 League Cup fourth-round loss to Sheffield Wednesday on Tuesday.

However, Wenger stood up for himself ahead of Saturday's Premier League match against Swansea City.

"This guy looks like he knows absolutely everything," said the Frenchman.

"I'm amazed that he knows more than all our physics and all our doctors. I trust the medical staff to do well and my coaching staff to do the fitness planning very well.

"It's like in life, why does he catch the flu and him not? You have to accept that medically we are not all even."

With Aaron Ramsey, Mikel Arteta, Tomas Rosicky, Jack Wilshere and Danny Welbeck all out, Wenger's options are suddenly limited.

"It is always disappointing to lose players," Wenger added.

"But we are equipped first of all with the quality of our squad and we are equipped mentally as well ourselves to deal with anything. We have a very big squad."