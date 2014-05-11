Wenger dismisses talk of Monaco return

Reports in France had suggested that the cash-rich Ligue 1 runners-up were poised to make a move for Wenger, with the future of current coach Claudio Ranieri looking increasingly uncertain.

But Wenger has since distanced himself from the speculation as he appears close to signing a new deal at the Emirates, telling the BBC after beating Norwich City 2-0 on Sunday that he wished Monaco "good luck" before denying any interest in the role.

The win at Norwich - sealed courtesy of goals from Aaron Ramsey and Carl Jenkinson - saw the return of Jack Wilshere from a foot injury, with the midfielder coming off the bench just after the hour mark, leaving Wenger with no doubts over his availability for the FIFA World Cup.

He said: "The World Cup is one month so it is plenty of time. He can play now so it just shows you that there is no problem with him being available for England."

The Frenchman added that fellow World Cup hopeful Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is also close to full fitness following a groin injury, hinting that he could be ready to face Hull City in the FA Cup final next Saturday.

Wenger said: "He (Oxlade-Chamberlain) should be back into our squad on Wednesday for normal training.

"He will be available for (England coach) Roy (Hodgson) to pick him and I wouldn't be surprised if he’s picked."