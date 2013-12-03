Wenger dismisses title talk ahead of Hull visit

Victory over Cardiff City on Saturday moved Arsenal seven points clear at the top of the table, although that lead was cut to four points by Chelsea a day later.



Arsenal have not won the title since 2004, and Wenger said that his sole focus at present is ensuring his side claim their sixth straight home Premier League win against Steve Bruce’s Hull - who beat Liverpool last time out - on Wednesday.



"It's a bit early to make a prediction on the title," stated the Frenchman. "If we can maintain our concentration, we have a chance.



"What is important is to be at our best in the next game, I don't see beyond that.



"Hull have done very well and they have nothing to lose when they come to us. We have a warning from the Liverpool game.



"Hull are very dynamic going forward and on set-pieces they look strong as well."



Wenger also revealed that Bacary Sagna (hamstring) will not face Bruce's side on Wednesday, with Carl Jenkinson expected to take his place at right back.