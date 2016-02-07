Wenger expects more from Oxlade-Chamberlain after away drought ends

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger says he expects more from Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain after he finally netted his first away Premier League goal in the 2-0 win over AFC Bournemouth.

Oxlade-Chamberlain took a pass from Aaron Ramsey and converted with an impressive finish midway through the first half on Sunday, just 88 seconds after Mesut Ozil had given the visitors the lead.

Wenger was relieved to beat Bournemouth and strengthen Arsenal's position in the title race after a winless four-game run that he feels had affected his players' confidence.

The Frenchman also suggested he wanted to see more goals from Oxlade-Chamberlain after it took four-and-a-half years for him to score on the road.

"He has huge talent," Wenger told Sky Sports about Oxlade-Chamberlain. "He works very hard now and is focused.

"I felt he was a bit tired in the second half and could not sustain the level he had in the first half completely, but with his power and technique I expect him to score goals.

"Ozil finished with his right foot and that is unusual for him but there was the back-pass from [Olivier] Giroud and he scores a good goal. The second goal as well from Chamberlain was a great goal in the build-up and that gave us a little cushion.

"It was a must-win game - we had not won for a while. We started strong and after that you could see that our worry was to keep the result. We have only lost one game but we had not won for four games and of course that was on our mind.

"The most important is always to win. The confidence was not completely at its maximum but sometimes you have to scrap through games like that and get the three points.

"We had a strong start, with good finishing and we controlled the game. We beat a good side, it was three difficult points but three very important points."

The win moves Arsenal above Manchester City and into third place, five points adrift of Premier League leaders Leicester City, who they face at Emirates Stadium next Sunday.