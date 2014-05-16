Wenger: FA Cup result won't decide my future

Wenger has stated his intention to stay at the club but has not yet put pen to paper on a new deal - having been with the club since 1996.

With Arsenal having failed to win a trophy since 2005, Saturday's final against Hull City represents an ideal opportunity for Wenger and his squad to silence critics and add another cup to his haul at the club.

Wenger's men capitulated at times this season as their Premier League title challenge veered off track but, even if they are beaten by Steve Bruce's side this weekend, Wenger says it will not affect his desire to stay.

"The result of Saturday's FA Cup final will have no influence on my future at Arsenal," he wrote in a blog for Eurosport.

"When I've been part of a club for 18 years, it would be a bit ridiculous to base my decision on one single match, don’t you think?

"Will I be the manager next season? Yes, normally. It’s not completely finalised yet, but it should happen."

The last time Arsenal made it to the final of a cup competition was in 2011 when they were beaten by Birmingham City in the League Cup final.

However, Wenger feels the spirit in the camp currently is something that can help them, adding the quality of sides they have beaten in their run to the final means they deserve to lift the Cup.

"I want the players to win for themselves, for the club, for all the effort they made this year. I think that this group has had an amazing spirit; they have shown great mental qualities during hard times," he added.

"We have won against many big teams to be in the final: Tottenham, Liverpool, Everton.

"So this group deserves to win this final, but they have to make the final step; it’s often the hardest, certainly the most important."