Wenger instrumental to my career, says Gibbs

Wenger took over at the club in 1996, shortly after Gibbs' seventh birthday, and will reach the milestone when Arsenal travel to Chelsea in the Premier League on Saturday.

Gibbs was handed a debut by the Frenchman in October 2007 and has gone on to feature 141 times for the club, and hailed the faith he has been shown by Wenger since his bow.

"He's been instrumental and has pretty much given the platform for mine and other players' careers," he told the club's official website.

"He's the one who's given you the chance. Obviously you need that trust and want to give him that trust back.

"He's been very important (for me) and I think a lot of players will say the same. I think it's fair to say that the players that have played under him have tried to give him everything.

"He lets you learn for yourself before he tells you, which I thought was interesting,.

"When I first started playing in the team a good few years ago he didn't give me too much advice. He let me learn for myself and then when he needed to speak to me you listen even more.

"He's got a way of making you feel that you deserve to be there and he has a certain way of giving you confidence to play."