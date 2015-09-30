Wenger made a big mistake, feels Wright

Former Arsenal striker Ian Wright has hit out at Arsene Wenger in the wake of the club's 3-2 Champions League defeat against Olympiacos at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday.

Wenger decided to give David Ospina the nod between the sticks rather than regular first-choice goalkeeper Petr Cech, but his decision backfired as Arsenal failed to beat the Greek outfit.

Ospina was at fault for Olympiacos' second goal of the evening and club legend Wright was quick to stress Wenger is the one to blame for Tuesday's defeat.

"I was worried about Ospina at the start because I believe the two centre-backs aren't confident enough as it is," Wright told BT Sport.

"There's not enough aerial supremacy in there and the goalkeeper seemed to me like he was trying to second-guess something. For somebody who's not playing often - and this is a must-win game - how can you put Ospina in goal?

"You've got to question the manager there. I think that's a big mistake.

"Why not start with Petr Cech simply because of the experience he's got? Because we had to win this game, Arsenal had to win this game.

"Normally we're out by the quarter-final, last 16, this time we've got a massive hill to climb to go that far."

Arsenal sit bottom of Group F following Tuesday's results with zero points from two games.

Next they face a double-header against German champions Bayern Munich, who have taken six points from their two fixtures so far.