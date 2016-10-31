Wenger: November could prove title credentials

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger said he will know more about his teams Premier League title credentials after November.

Wenger and Co. are level atop the table after 10 rounds, only adrift of Manchester City on goal difference following Saturday's 4-1 rout of lowly Sunderland.

The Frenchman, however, is braced for a testing month ahead of showdowns with Tottenham and Manchester United as Arsenal bid to win the Premier League for the first time since 2004.

"We now have difficult games coming up, with a difficult November, so by the end of November we will know more about ourselves," Wenger said.

"The desire is there and the mentality is great, though. There is great togetherness, we have quality as well, so they are good ingredients.

"But we have to show that we can do it week in and week out."

Wenger, whose Arsenal were held to a goalless draw by Middlesbrough last week, added: "We want to show it on a longer distance. That is what is at stake.

"We'll see, but the win shows our belief that we can bounce back from a disappointing result last week.

"We also showed we can bounce back in a game when it doesn't go our way, so overall I believe that it can convince the team that we playing the right way."