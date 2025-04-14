Arsenal's 1-1 draw at home to Brentford was their 12th stalemate of the season and effectively ended their title challenge as Liverpool were able to move 13 points clear of the Gunners 24 hours later, with just six games of the campaign remaining.

After pushing Manchester City to the final day of the season last year, the 2024/25 campaign is likely to go down as something of a missed opportunity for Mikel Arteta’s men, who have struggled with injuries to key players at vital points this season.

Therefore, another big summer in the transfer window awaits, with Arsenal knowing that attacking depth is needed if they are to avoid a repeat of the current season.

Arsenal eyeing move for second Newcastle United star

Newcastle celebrating last month's Carabao Cup final win (Image credit: Getty Images)

A new centre-forward has long been on Arsenal’s shopping list, underlined by the fact that injuries to Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus have meant midfielder Mikel Merino has had to fill in up front in recent weeks.

The likes of Victor Osimhen and Benjamin Sesko were linked last summer, while Arsenal have been regularly linked with in-form Newcastle United forward Alexander Isak this season. But now a second Magpies attacker appears to be on the Gunners’ radar.

Arsenal are said to be eyeing a swoop for Anthony Gordon (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to The Athletic’s David Ornstein, Arsenal will look to sign a left-winger this summer, with Athletic Club's Nico Williams remaining a long-term target.

But he adds that the Gunners are also looking at Magpies wideman Anthony Gordon and are one of ‘multiple clubs’ who like the 24-year-old, who was linked to Liverpool last year.

However, Ornstein also says that Arsenal’s interest, “doesn’t mean much unless something develops and we have no indications of that yet”.

FourFourTwo understands that Nico Williams is a bigger target for manager Mikel Arteta, while Antoine Semenyo could be a name on the radar.

Arsenal have also been linked with a move for Alexander isak (Image credit: Getty Images)

Gordon has netted nine times and laid on seven assists for Newcastle this season and while he has not quite hit the heights he did during a 2023/24 campaign that saw him score 12 times and provide 16 assists, he has become a regular in the England squad.

In FourFourTwo’s view, Arsenal must address their attacking depth this summer and if they are serious about bringing the Premier League title back to north London, they will need to shop at the top of the market and bring in quality players.

Gordon, ranked at no.9 in FourFourTwo's list of the best ten left-wingers on the planet earlier this year, is certainly that – and will not come cheap after he signed a new long-term deal with the Magpies earlier this season, but this season’s attacking situation has shown that the opportunity cost of standing still in the market can derail a title bid.

Gordon is valued at €65 million by Transfermarkt. Arsenal travel to Real Madrid this week as Champions League action resumes.