Arsenal home kit for 2025/26: Everything we know so far

The Arsenal home kit for 2025/26 is a long way off with Gooners fully invested in the 2024/25 Premier League title race. But no one can pass up the opportunity to get a glimpse of a new kit.

The Gunners will hope they don next season’s shirt having won their first Premier League title since 2004, or perhaps a first ever Champions League trophy. They remain in contention for both, even if others have made stronger starts.

There won’t be any major surprises with the 2024/25 kit, of course. It will be some variation of the red and white we have seen at the Emirates for decades, but it’s all about the small details.

Arsenal home kit for 2025/26 prediction leaked

Arsenal's predicted home shirt for the 2025-26 season (Image credit: Footy Headlines)

According to Footy Headlines , Arsenal’s new shirt will be released in early May. They have also “exclusively leaked” the fact that the strip will indeed be red and white. No shocks there then.

Arsenal fans will likely be relieved that Adidas are not tinkering with the traditional colours, as they have with other clubs - Bayern Munich and Juventus spring to mind.

Arsenal's 2024-25 shirt was a variation on recent designs (Image credit: Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images)

There is no information on the design of the strip yet, although Footy Headlines have produced an image of an “early prediction”, which they caveat with the tag “very speculative”.

Arsenal’s kit this season appears to have gone down well with the fans, with a slight variation on the usual design. Blue stripes were introduced on the shoulders, sleeves and side of the shirt, with an all-white badge and sponsor on the front.

The previous season had seen the standard red and white paired with gold stripes, a nod to the Invincibles season of 2003/04, while the 2022-23 strip stood out because of a distinctive white collar.

All the most recent kits have been sponsored by UAE airline Emirates, of course, and that will continue in 2025-26, with a deal in place until 2028.

If Footy Headlines’ rough prediction is correct, next season’s shirt will be a return to a more simplistic design, with the club crest back on the front and no extra colours beyond red and white.

That might please some of the club’s more traditional supporters, while others might hope for a more creative design. But you can’t please everyone, and keeping things simple is often the way to go.