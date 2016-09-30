Wenger open to England job

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger would be open to taking charge of England's national team in the future, with his contract at the Emirates Stadium expiring at the end of the season.

Sam Allardyce's tenure as England manager ended this week after just 67 days following alleged remarks he made in a video recorded by undercover reporters offering advice on how to circumvent rules on transfers.

Wenger has been mentioned as a potential replacement, but the Frenchman is only thinking about Arsenal for now.

"The England job? My priority is to do well here [at Arsenal]," Wenger said at a news conference as he celebrates his 20-year anniversary with the Gunners.

"This has always been my club. But one day if I am free, why not?

"But at the moment I am focused on my job."

Though Wenger has a decision to make on his future beyond the current campaign, Wenger is in no rush to make up his mind.

"I will make a decision at the end of the season," he added.

"What influences me the most is the fact that I feel I do well and I can move this team forward."

The 66-year-old was initially expected to leave the Emirates stadium at the end of his existing deal, but he has admitted he is keen for his "love story" with Arsenal to continue.

"I don't know if there will be a 25th anniversary," Wenger stated. "I do not rule anything out though. It is a love story. You want it to keep going and last forever.

"I have a passion for the game and always have the desire to improve. I do not manage the same now as five years ago or 20 years ago. I want to work and do well. But I realise it can be over tomorrow. It is a love story. You want it to keep going and last forever, but it can be over any day.

"It's certainly unusual in the modern world to work at one club for 20 years. The average life expectancy of a manager in England is about 18 months now.

"I think stability is very important as well in a company and the values, people who carry the values. For me a big club is first about values and its identity and the privilege I have to carry these values is very unusual in the modern game.

"It is a privilege to be here. I want to win absolutely everything here."