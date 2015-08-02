Wenger: Ozil signing not a mistake

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger insists he did not make a mistake by signing Mesut Ozil but has challenged the attacking midfielder to provide more goals this term.

Much was expected of Ozil when Arsenal forked out a reported £42.5million to bring him from Real Madrid in September 2013.

However, the Germany international has flattered to deceive at times in an Arsenal shirt and has only shown his best form in fleeting spells, with injuries limiting his appearances in both seasons at the club.

Wenger is convinced that the 26-year-old can still turn out to be a big player at the Emirates Stadium, but wants him to improve on the five goals he scored in all competitions last term.

"No it was not a mistake to sign him. You come with me for a week in training and watch him play and you will never think I made a mistake," Wenger said.

"In the second part of last season he started to really adapt and of course this is the test, it's a very important season for him.

"We saw the intelligence of his passing and the fact that he added some steel to his game which was needed, certainly in the Premier League.

"But I want more goals from him because he plays in that position and he is a good finisher. But he doesn't take enough chances."