Wenger refuses to blame Cazorla for defeat

Arsene Wenger has refused to blame Santi Cazorla for Arsenal's 2-1 loss at the hands of West Brom in the Premier League on Saturday.

The Spain international had a gilt-edged chance to salvage a draw for the Gunners when the referee awarded the visitors a spot-kick in the closing stages of the game at The Hawthorns, but Cazorla slipped just before hitting it and fired the ball high over the bar.

Wenger did not want to dwell on Cazorla's mistake and was keen to move on from the defeat.

"I have seen a few penalties, but I don't really know what happened," Wenger said at a news conference.

"You can talk to him and he is so disappointed. But it is difficult to blame Cazorla for that.

"It is a big blow for us. If the game reflects the result then okay, but when you drop points when you have come out of a game and think you have not done the maximum to produce you cannot be happy.

"We have to take it on the chin and bounce back in our next game."

The miss from the spot means Cazorla is still waiting for his first goal this season after 18 appearances in all competitions.